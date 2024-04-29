Critical Review: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) versus Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -14.89% N/A -26.25% biote 1.79% -45.10% 19.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pervasip and biote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A biote 0 0 5 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

biote has a consensus target price of $8.11, suggesting a potential upside of 46.92%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Pervasip.

This table compares Pervasip and biote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.14 -$2.35 million N/A N/A biote $185.36 million 2.22 $3.32 million ($0.22) -25.09

biote has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pervasip has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

biote beats Pervasip on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support. It also sells dietary supplements under the Biote brand; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

