Cronos (CRO) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Cronos has a market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $18.85 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00054425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

