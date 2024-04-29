Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $115.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $107.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,663,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 244,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 131,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $72,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

