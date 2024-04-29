Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Balentine LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cummins by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $291.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.92.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.