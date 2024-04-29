Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 237,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

