CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS remained flat at $67.18 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,573,479. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

