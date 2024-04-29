Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Up 58.0% in April

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the March 31st total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CYCC opened at $1.32 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

