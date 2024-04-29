Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $278.01 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $26.40 or 0.00042042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

