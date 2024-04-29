Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.60 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DCPH. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.87.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCPH

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 72.1 %

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.21. 35,773,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,644. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,738,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 254,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,167,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.