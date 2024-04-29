Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.03

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 13028371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 71.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651,800 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,307,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 290,968 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 144,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

