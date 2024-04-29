DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.0188 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, DEI has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $140.06 million and $0.80 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00133824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009297 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

