Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Up 19.9% in April

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Digital Turbine stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

