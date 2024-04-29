DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 147.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 839,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 4,438.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after buying an additional 482,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

DOCU stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,199. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

