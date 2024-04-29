Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $479.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.67.

DPZ opened at $499.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $322,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,604,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

