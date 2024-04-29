Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $535.00

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $535.00 and last traded at $535.00, with a volume of 25181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $499.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.11 and a 200-day moving average of $419.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.17%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

