Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.51 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

