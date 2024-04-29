Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,022 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 139.8% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Raymond James by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RJF opened at $122.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.67. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

