Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $45,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $234.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $198.52 and a 52 week high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

