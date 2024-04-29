Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $212,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in HubSpot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,593,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,491. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.2 %

HubSpot stock opened at $632.20 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.