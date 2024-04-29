Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $39.82 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,817,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 24.0% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $468.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $424.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

