Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 42.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $307.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 844.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

