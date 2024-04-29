Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $38.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.