Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Lennar accounts for approximately 0.4% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lennar by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,319,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,099,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $154.29 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

