Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,301 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.72 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

