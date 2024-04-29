Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,642 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 199,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $231.55 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.