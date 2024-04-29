Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $348,000 Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS ARKG opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

