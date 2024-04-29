Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Raised by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 42,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,427 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,038 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.38 and its 200-day moving average is $134.58.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,335 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

