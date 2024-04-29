Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $737.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $761.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $701.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $392.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

