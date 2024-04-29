Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.05

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 1115938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,097,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

