Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Entergy were worth $34,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

