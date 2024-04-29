Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 61.5% in April

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $23.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

