Ewa LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ewa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,589 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 17.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN remained flat at $5.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1027 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

