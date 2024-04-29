Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Extra Space Storage has set its FY24 guidance at $7.85-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.850-8.150 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

EXR opened at $133.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.30. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.17%.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

