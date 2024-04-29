FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on May 15th

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
FFD Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFDF opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $36.00.
About FFD Financial
