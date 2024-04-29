FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on May 15th

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFDF opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

