Fiduciary Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,971 Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $27.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $28.68.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

