Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 58,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $98,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $167.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.53 and its 200-day moving average is $206.63. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

