Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,432 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,757,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after buying an additional 171,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $526.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $526.00.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.67.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

