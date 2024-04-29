Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 269.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 552,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,240,000 after acquiring an additional 403,208 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,553,000 after purchasing an additional 384,600 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.6% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 810,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,516,000 after buying an additional 289,875 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $250,372,000 after buying an additional 246,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,419,000 after acquiring an additional 178,224 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $223.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.33.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Redburn Atlantic cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

