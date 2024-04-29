Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 2,324 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $66.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

