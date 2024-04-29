Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $967,000. Bank OZK grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $543.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $352.34 and a one year high of $544.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.50.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

