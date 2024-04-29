Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,541,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,291,919,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $31,458,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,541,011 shares in the company, valued at $111,291,919,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock valued at $971,083,803. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

TMUS opened at $163.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

