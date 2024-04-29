First Digital USD Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and approximately $5.96 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 4,368,295,015 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 4,418,272,015.04. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99862037 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 291 active market(s) with $4,741,757,042.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

