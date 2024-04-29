First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, reports. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%.
First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of FHB opened at $21.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $23.22.
First Hawaiian Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.60.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
