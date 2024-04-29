First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, reports. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FHB opened at $21.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 910,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,879,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,923,000 after purchasing an additional 207,383 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,043,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 124,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.60.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

