First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 62.9% in April

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the March 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 279.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $47.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

