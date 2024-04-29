Flaharty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,122,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,691,598. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

