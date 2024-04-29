Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSFree Report) by 206.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,146,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 681,208 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 700,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 466,873 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,115,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $19.76. 34,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0766 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

