Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 206.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,146,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 681,208 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 700,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 466,873 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,115,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $19.76. 34,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0766 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.