Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,393,000 after purchasing an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 413,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 68,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,460. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

