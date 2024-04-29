Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $40.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 6.4% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $40,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,633,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,180,000 after acquiring an additional 694,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.06. 344,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

