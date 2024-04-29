Flaharty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,855. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.