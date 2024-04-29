Flaharty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 216,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.61. The company had a trading volume of 96,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average of $114.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

